Mrs. Williams For The ’99 & The ’00: Birdman Speaks On ‘His Life’ Toni Braxton

Birdman Speaks On His Fiancee Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton and Birdman are going all the way public with their relationship. The Cash Money Records head made his Wendy Williams debut today to alk his new documentary. Things quickly shifted to his love life however and he openly gushed over Toni Braxton.

According to Birdman, they’re indeed together and the songstress he’s known for 18 years is “his life.” Yes, Toni Braxton is Bryan Birdman Williams’ “LIFE.”

“T, that’s my girl, my friend, my family… that’s my love, my soldier, my life… She’s my life. I love her to death,” said Birdman.

He also spoke candidly on the Braxtons as a whole and admitted that he at first struggled to accept their love and credited Ms. Evelyn for doing well with raising her girls.

“For me, it was just hard to accept love from them. I think Miss E, Miss Evelyn, she’s an angel. She did a great job with all her girls. For me, just growing up in the streets, not having the word love, it was hard for me to accept them loving me and appreciating the love that I brought to the table.”

Ain’t that sweet???

In case you missed it, Toni finally confirmed that they’re engaged.

Watch Birdman on “Wendy Williams” below.