Eric Bellinger, LaMiya Good, Angel Brinks, Marsai Martin, Laura Govan, And More Spotted At All Star “Couture Against Cancer” Event [Photos]

Celebs Attend ‘Couture Against Cancer’ Fundraiser

Celebs took a break from hitting the Staples Center to join BBWLA star Angel Brinks and a slew of others for a good cause over All Star weekend. The Couture Against Cancer charity fundraiser showed off her latest collection inside the famous Avalon Theater, offered guests passed lunch, a Black Jack Tournament and a women’s empowerment award show honoring women in the field of Television, Film, Publicity, Charity, Entrepreneurship, Leadership, Music, Culinary and more.

Celebs in attendance included Actress LaMyia Good, Singer Eric Bellinger, and Actress Laura Govan, comedians Shiggy and Blame It On Kay, and Dreka Gates, among others, while DJ Duffey curated the sounds.

And to top it all off, Andre Drummond matched Fusion Motor Company and donated $40,000 on top of the hundreds of thousands of dollars donated by the Money Team and other staple sponsors for cancer-related charity.

Peep more pics below:

Caruso Coleman, Maury Phillips, Exclusive Access, Bertram Kelle