Dream Team 4-Peat: Ryan Coogler & Michael B. Jordan Already Have Another Collab In The Works

Michael B. Jordan And Ryan Coogler Aren’t Slowing Down Any Time Soon

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan have been on a hot streak going from Fruitvale Station, to Creed, to Black Panther, and they’re not looking to slow down any time soon. The unstoppable duo have already announced another project together, a film titled Wrong Answer.

Based on the 2006 standardized test cheating scandal within Atlanta public schools, Jordan will play the role of math teacher Damany Lewis, who joined the effort in order to prevent his school from shutting down under provisions of the “No Child Left Behind” law. That year, 11 teachers were indicted on racketeering allegations.

Of course, Coogler is set to direct the movie, and he’s also producing it alongside Brad Pitt and his production company. Ta-Nehisi Coates is also on board, using Rachel Aviv’s 2014 New Yorker story of the same name to write his script.

As of now, there’s no news on when production for this project will start, but it’s still exciting to know Black Panther won’t be the last Coogler/Jordan joint we’re blessed with.