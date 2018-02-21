Inspired By George Clooney, Oprah Donates $500k To “March For Our Lives” Gun Control Rally

Oprah Donates Half A Million To A Great Cause

Oprah is making her stance on gun violence loud and clear with a huge gesture.

Only a few hours after George and Amal Clooney publicly pledged to donate half a million dollars to the anti-gun March for Our Lives rally, Oprah took to social media to announce her own very generous donation. The mogul said on Twitter Tuesday night, “George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more. I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation to ‘March For Our Lives….”

George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more. I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation to ‘March For Our Lives.’ These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 20, 2018

March for Our Lives is an approaching gun control rally, organized in the wake of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. In addition to Oprah and the Clooneys, the cause has received large donations from industry heavyweights like Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, along with Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg.