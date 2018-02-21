“Aggressive Janitoring”: Desus & Mero Help Jimmy Fallon Rename Winter Olympic Sports [Video]

Desus & Mero Make Their 4th Tonight Show Appearance

Our Bronx heroes Desus and Mero are pretty much regulars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon by now.

Tuesday night marked their fourth appearance on the talk show, and this time they paid a visit during Fallon’s 5-minute Olympics special in order to give some of their own commentary on the seasonal event. The pair renamed Olympic sports to more accurately portray what the athletes actually do, and as per usual, it’s pure comedy.