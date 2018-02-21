Uncle Tunes: Snoop Dogg Drops An 8-Song EP Titled ‘220’ Out Of The Blue

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Snoop Dogg Releases Some Surprise Music
Snoop Dogg had a great NBA All-Star weekend, leading his team to a defeat against 2 Chainz’s squad in LA for their basketball game. Now only a few days later, Snoop has switched back from being a sports star to blessing fans with music by releasing a completely unannounced project.
The Long Beach native posted to Instagram with his announcement just a few hours before actually releasing his new EP, 220. Uncle Snoop has a bunch of features throughout the eight-track project including Dreezy, Jacquees, and loads more.
The EP’s intro depicts Snoop reflecting on being in the rap game for nearly three decades, dedicating the project those that have been down with the Doggystyle rapper for his whole career. “One thing about the game, the game don’t change, just the players. So what I wanna do right now, I wanna shoot a shout-out to all the famous players globally, this is for you. Oh, yeah, I can’t forget about the ladies out there that’s been down with the Dogg for so long.”
Check out the project’s entire tracklist below.
Snoop Dogg’s 220 EP Tracklist
1. “Intro”
2. “Everything” Featuring Jacquees and Dreezy
3. “220” Featuring Goldie Loc
4. “Waves” Featuring October London
5. “I Don’t Care” Featuring LunchMoney Lewis
6. “Doggytails” Featuring Kokane
7. “Motivation” Featuring Hypnotic Brass Essemble
8. “On the Double”