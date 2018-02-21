Uncle Tunes: Snoop Dogg Drops An 8-Song EP Titled ‘220’ Out Of The Blue

Snoop Dogg Releases Some Surprise Music

Snoop Dogg had a great NBA All-Star weekend, leading his team to a defeat against 2 Chainz’s squad in LA for their basketball game. Now only a few days later, Snoop has switched back from being a sports star to blessing fans with music by releasing a completely unannounced project.

The Long Beach native posted to Instagram with his announcement just a few hours before actually releasing his new EP, 220. Uncle Snoop has a bunch of features throughout the eight-track project including Dreezy, Jacquees, and loads more.