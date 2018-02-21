Married To Medicine: Quad More Or Less Asks For Divorce & Cecil Goes Crazy On Dr. Simone [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
On Married To Medicine, Cecil lost his cool when his wife Dr. Simone tried to act like him investing money without her knowledge was just as wrong as her impulsively buying a Maserati behind his back.

It looks like Dr. Simone just doesn’t want to take responsibility for her actions and is trying to play the card of “tit-for-tat,” when in reality his actions in comparison are “apples and oranges.” LOL

