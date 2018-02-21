Married To Medicine: Quad More Or Less Asks For Divorce & Cecil Goes Crazy On Dr. Simone [Video]

On Married To Medicine, Cecil lost his cool when his wife Dr. Simone tried to act like him investing money without her knowledge was just as wrong as her impulsively buying a Maserati behind his back.

It looks like Dr. Simone just doesn’t want to take responsibility for her actions and is trying to play the card of “tit-for-tat,” when in reality his actions in comparison are “apples and oranges.” LOL

Turn the pages for more…