Bleck Pentha Powah: Forest Whitaker’s Wonky Wakandan Accent Streeped Eweh ALL CHILL On Twitter

"the power of the BLEK PENTHA" pic.twitter.com/yShA8AfWZ1 — blek cobain (@kush4heaux) February 19, 2018

Forest Whitaker’s Wonky Wakanda Accent Is Breaking Twitter

There’s nothing funnier than Forest Whitaker’s clunky-wonky Wakandan accent in Black Panther that gave us the now legendary “Bleck Pentha” wave currently fueling hilariously petty jokes, memes and challenges across the whole entire internet.

Y’all got me saying “Bleck Pentha” every five minutes and i am livid. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RIZ294nv55 — Noire (@pinkdreamsZ) February 21, 2018

Peep the hilarious Twitter hysteria over Forrest Whitaker’s wonky Wakandan accent on the flip.