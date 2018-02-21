Bleck Pentha Powah: Forest Whitaker’s Wonky Wakandan Accent Streeped Eweh ALL CHILL On Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
Forest Whitaker’s Wonky Wakanda Accent Is Breaking Twitter
There’s nothing funnier than Forest Whitaker’s clunky-wonky Wakandan accent in Black Panther that gave us the now legendary “Bleck Pentha” wave currently fueling hilariously petty jokes, memes and challenges across the whole entire internet.
Peep the hilarious Twitter hysteria over Forrest Whitaker’s wonky Wakandan accent on the flip.