Who Looked More Bangin At The Costume Designers Guild Awards?

Kerry Washington, Gina Rodriguez, Eva Longoria, Sonequa Martin-Green Attend Costume Designers Guild Awards

It’s awards season and Hollywood’s most popular actresses are pulling out all the stops with their wardrobes. Red Carpet veteran Kerry Washington wore this sheer floral flirty number to the Costume Designers Guild Awards Tuesday, you likey?

You could tell Gina Rodriguez was thrilled with her threads too by the way she kept angling for the cameras.

And Sonequa Martin-Green looked stunning at the event, which she attended with her hubby Kenric Green. Check out more photos from the event below but don’t forget to tell us Who Looked More Bangin?!