Thanks For The Mammaries: Celebrities Who Have Had Body Part Reductions

FayesVision/WENN.com

Celebrities With Reductions

We live in a world where hyper curves are the body type du jour. However, they can sometimes be an inconvenience for the women toting all of those yams. These women just couldn’t take it anymore. So they had breast or butt reductions and it’s not the tragedy we thought it’d be.

Take a look…

FayesVision/WENN.com

Amber Rose – She got her chesticles reduced a few weeks ago and is as fly as ever

Getty

Cyn Santana – Reduced her boobies

(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Tammy Rivera – Also got a breast reduction

Prince Williams/WireImage

K. Michelle – Rump reduction

India Love

India Love – She announced a breast reduction…now can we get a rap song reduction?

Heidi Montag – Breast reduction

    Draya Michele, 31, shows off her post baby body at the beach in Miami Beach, FL. Draya wore a white one piece swimsuit with a plunging top that showed off her curves.

    Pichichi / Splash News

    Draya Michele – She said she was getting a breast reduction in 2014

    Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    Somaya Reece – Yes, breast reduction

    (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

    Erica Mena – She got her breasts reduced and is as fine as ever

    Thaddaeus McAdams

    Queen Latifah – She was experiencing back pain and had to get a reduction

    Cindy Ord/Getty Images

    Star Jones – She had a breast reduction when she had her gastric bypass surgery

    (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

    Kris Jenner – She had a reduction then put some more back in…so there’s that.

