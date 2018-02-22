Thanks For The Mammaries: Celebrities Who Have Had Body Part Reductions
Celebrities With Reductions
We live in a world where hyper curves are the body type du jour. However, they can sometimes be an inconvenience for the women toting all of those yams. These women just couldn’t take it anymore. So they had breast or butt reductions and it’s not the tragedy we thought it’d be.
Take a look…
Amber Rose – She got her chesticles reduced a few weeks ago and is as fly as ever
Cyn Santana – Reduced her boobies
Tammy Rivera – Also got a breast reduction
K. Michelle – Rump reduction
India Love – She announced a breast reduction…now can we get a rap song reduction?
Continue Slideshow
Draya Michele – She said she was getting a breast reduction in 2014
Somaya Reece – Yes, breast reduction
Erica Mena – She got her breasts reduced and is as fine as ever
Queen Latifah – She was experiencing back pain and had to get a reduction
Star Jones – She had a breast reduction when she had her gastric bypass surgery
Kris Jenner – She had a reduction then put some more back in…so there’s that.