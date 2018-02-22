Thanks For The Mammaries: Celebrities Who Have Had Body Part Reductions

1 of 13 ❯ ❮

of 13

Celebrities With Reductions We live in a world where hyper curves are the body type du jour. However, they can sometimes be an inconvenience for the women toting all of those yams. These women just couldn’t take it anymore. So they had breast or butt reductions and it’s not the tragedy we thought it’d be. Take a look…

Amber Rose – She got her chesticles reduced a few weeks ago and is as fly as ever

Cyn Santana – Reduced her boobies

Tammy Rivera – Also got a breast reduction

K. Michelle – Rump reduction

India Love – She announced a breast reduction…now can we get a rap song reduction?

Heidi Montag – Breast reduction

Continue Slideshow

Draya Michele – She said she was getting a breast reduction in 2014

Somaya Reece – Yes, breast reduction

Erica Mena – She got her breasts reduced and is as fine as ever

Queen Latifah – She was experiencing back pain and had to get a reduction

Star Jones – She had a breast reduction when she had her gastric bypass surgery