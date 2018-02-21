A Lil’ Positivity: Oakland Emcee Kamaiyah Hosts Special Black Panther Screening For Local Hayward High School Students

Hayward High School students are in for a treat this Tuesday. Oakland emcee and Hayward alumna Kamaiyah will host a private screening of the latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe saga, Black Panther.

The film deemed as “a defining moment for Black America” by the New York Times, features a predominately African America cast and is said to be one of the most inspirational films for black youth in decades. Kamaiyah, who is an eminent display of women empowerment and a champion for the successful development of her community, wasted no time bringing the projected record breaking film to adolescents at her former high school.

Passes were distributed Tuesday, February 20 at Hayward High School. The film will be screened at Hayward Cinemark Theater on B Street.