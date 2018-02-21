Arrests: Remy Ma’s Little Sis Allegedly Sprays Car With Bullets In Raleigh & Runs Over Bleeding Victim

Remy Ma’s Sister Remeesha Alesia Blount Arrested On Multiple Gun Charges

Dayuuum! Remy Ma’s 27-year-old old sister Remeesha has been arrested on charges she shot a gun multiple times into the car of 3 women and then hit one of the women with the vehicle. Reportedly, while the three women were fleeing in the ensuing panic, police said, the car hit the woman who had been shot. Remeesha Alesia Blount, 27, was arrested at at an apartment complex on Monday night shortly before midnight, records showed.

The incident happened Friday in the parking lot of the End Zone in Raleigh, NC.

Unfortunately for her family, a magistrate ordered Blount held without bail based on a decision that she either would be unlikely to keep a court date or would be a danger to the community if she was freed. She also has pending charges from earlier arrests that include assault with a deadly weapon, shooting a gun inside city limits and assault by pointing a gun.

