TF Wrong With Y’all?! Pennsylvania Bible-Thumpers Carry AR-15s To Church To Get Their Holy Blickies Blessed

Churchgoers Gather To Have AR-15s Blessed

This is just…*sigh*

According to WNEP, the parishoners of Sanctuary Church and Rod of Iron Ministries will congregate next week to have their AR-15s and other automatic assault weapons “blessed”.

That’s right. God, the heavenly father, is going to bestow his grace and mercy upon their head-bussin’ blickies…

Apparently this “Rod of Iron Ministries” preaches self-defense based on a seemingly bastardized version of a vengeful Bible chapter:

“This will be a big thing for us. It’s a new stage for us because it incorporates the rod of iron, as it is in Revelations. Revelations talks about the returning Christ ruling with the rod of iron.”

It is said that this event was planned prior to the murderous school shooting in Parkland, Florida last week