Exclusive: Kodak Black Prosecutors Say They’ll Take Their Sweet Time To Charge Rapper After Gun & Drug Bust

“Tunnel Vision” Rapper Jailed Following Raid On His Fla. Home Last Month

Prosecutors involved in Kodak Black’s gun and drug bust last month said they plan to take all the time they need to indict the rapper after he complained he was being held inordinately long.

Under state law, prosecutors have a three week window to to formally charge a suspect, and earlier this month, Kodak’s lawyer filed court docs asking a judge for a special hearing to raise the possibility of granting him bail.

On Wednesday, the Florida state attorney Michael J. Satz filed papers in Kodak Black’s case advising the judge that he would need more time to review the evidence before officially moving for an indictment.

Kodak Black – whose real name is Dieuson Octave – has been held without bail since his arrest Jan. 18. He is facing charges of gun possession, drug possession and child neglect after a police raid on his home, where cops found weed and a stolen gun – all in the presence of a toddler, according to the police report. He’s been held without bail since his arrest.

Kodak’s lawyer said since the state let the three week window to formally charge him expire, the rapper should be eligible for a “preliminary adversary hearing” where he can raise the issue of whether there’s enough evidence to keep him behind bars.

But prosecutors weren’t having it, and informed the judge that they are still poring over the evidence in the case before presenting it to a Grand Jury.