New Music: Maycee Drops Video For New Single “Faded”

Rising R&B powerhouse Maycee unveiled her Indecisive EP last November and it came packed with six tracks that showcased just exactly what she is capable of. The finished product delivered plenty of gems and today Maycee returns to provide the official music video for “Faded” featuring the Washington, D.C. based rapper and Capitol/Motown signee Chaz French. Now with proper visuals, the jazz-infused “Faded” — an ode to a toxic relationship that only seems to work under the influence — comes to life as the visuals paint a picture of a relationship that most have encountered at one point or another in their lives.

Maycee’s Indecisive EP is available across all platforms here: http://smarturl.it/IndecisiveEP

Check the video out below!