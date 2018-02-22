Cool Out Killmonger: People Think THIS Proves That Chadwick Boseman’s Wakanda Wooing Lupita Nyong’o

So many boys, so little time…

People Think Chadwick Bosman And Lupita Nyong’o Are Dating

When you’re as gorgeous as Lupita Nyong’o it’s unsurprising to see rumors swirling about your love life.

After she was at first linked (by fans) to her Killmonger playing costar Michael “Bae” Jordan…

people are adamant that the “Black Panther” actress has her royal highness all riled up.

An internet theory is circulating that Lupita’s being Wakandan wooed by King T’Challa a.k.a. Chadwick Boseman and people are pointing to an E Online interview as proof.

In it, the King of Wakanda laughs off Justin Sylvester’s question about Nakia and T’Challa dating in real life—but then notes that it’s “not hard to LOVE” Lupita.

“Are you trying to say we were dating?” the 41-year-old actor asked. While they’re not a couple in real life, he said, “It’s not hard to fall in love with Lupita. She’s a beautiful person. She’s intelligent, strong, assertive. You fall in love with people when you see them in their light, when you see them doing what they do, and they illuminate a certain aura.”

OH?



That interview and pictures of Chadwick and Lupita together are (kinda) quelling those pesky Michael B. Jordan Killmongerin’ her chocolate cakes rumors.

Mind you like Michael, Chadwick’s in a relationship and was spotted with his lovely lady in August.

DAH WELL. Keep dreaming, internet!

