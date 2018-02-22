Courage Under Fire: Black Dallas Mayor Faces Death Threats For Telling NRA To Relocate Convention [Video]

Image via Getty

Dallas Mayor Pro Temp Campaigns To Relocate NRA Convention

Yesterday the nation watched hundreds of thousands of high school students take to the streets to send the government the message that gun control and student safety have to become a priority IMMEDIATELY.

Tangentially, the Pro Tem (temporary) mayor of Dallas is standing his ground as well and according to TMZ he’s facing serious consequences.

Dwaine Caraway is urging the NRA to find a new city to house their year firearm orgy convention which is set to take place on May 4. Due to recent violence, Mayor Caraway knows that protests will flood the streets and tension will be higher than giraffe a$$.

Caraway now says his life has been threatened by people with guns who insist that guns aren’t a problem in America. Oh, the f**kin’ irony. SMH.

‘Merica.