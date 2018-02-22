Graphic Footage Of Rikers Inmates Fracturing Spine Of Mean Corrections Officer [Video]

The other corrections officer watching this go down needs to be fired. The reports say a Rikers Island CO was being aggressive telling inmates to “get off the phone.” One of the inmates was overheard saying, “we are about to beat this CO’s azz,” and did so. The beaten corrections officer is suffering from a fractured spine and of course, the inmates will have attempted murder charges amongst a slew of others to keep them in jail for longer times than they had initially. The question now is, do the feds need to take over Rikers Isle?