A Lil Positivity: A 14-Year-Old Raised $20K To Send 1,000 Girls To See ‘A Wrinkle In Time’

A Young Woman Is Sending Girls To See A Wrinkle In Time

14-year-old Taylor Richardson is doing some big things a lot of people her age would probably never even think about.

The young woman created a GoFundMe page back in November 2017, with the hopes of raising $15,000 in order to send 1,000 girls to see a screening of the upcoming film A Wrinkle in Time and now, she’s far surpassed that goal.

Richardson explained that she chose A Wrinkle in Time because the film’s main character is played by a young black actress, Storm Reid saying, “A brown girl front and center who looks like me in the role of Meg, a girl traveling to different planets and encountering beings and situations that I’d never seen a girl of color in.” She also added, “Most impressive and importantly, it’s a fantasy film that is not about some white boys fighting evil, but about a black girl overcoming it.”

This isn’t the first time Richardson has done something like this, either. She was named one of Teen Vogue’s 21-under-21 in 2017, after she launched her first GoFundMe campaign raising thousands of dollars to send an impressive 800 girls to see Hidden Figures last year.