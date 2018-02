Growing Up Hip-Hop Exclusive: Zonnique And Reginae Host A Housewarming… But Who Is The Party Crasher?!?! [VIDEO]

We’ve got another “Growing Up Hip-Hop” exclusive…

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta – Episode 207 “Guess Who’s Back”

Reginae & Zonnique’s housewarming party ends with a bang…on the door! An unwanted guest arrives and stirs up drama. Brandon’s shocking interview sparks a firestorm. Bombshells drop upon JD’s return to Atlanta!

The next episode of WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta,” airs tonight, Thursday, February 22 at 9pm.