Whooty And The Blowfish: Iskra Lawrence Flosses Her Yammy Yoga Moves On The Beach In Mexico

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 8

Iskra Lawrence in a one piece bathing suit while the beach in Tulum Mexico.

Splash News

Instagram Model Iskra Lawrence Enjoys Tulum, Mexico With Friends

Thicky Thicky Insta Bae Iskra Lawrence is currently in Tulum, putting her swimsuit bawwwwwwwdy and yoga moves to work.

Iskra Lawrence in a one piece bathing suit while the beach in Tulum Mexico.

Splash News

Iskra brought some friends along for the trip. Check out more photos below, then hit the flip for more!

Please anyone who reads the comments on my pics don’t let it ever stop you from sharing your thoughts. We are all human, I’m not perfect but you’re following me and my page. I could easily just post pics like this every single day. They get me the most likes, the most follows and the least controversy. But that’s not all I feel and believe. Sometimes I’m passionate sometimes I’m confused sometimes i just want to share exactly what I’m feeling in that present moment. I don’t have social media management i don’t plan my posts to make my feed look “good” and as u know i won’t spend time out of my day photoshopping myself in the pics i take because; I know perfect doesn’t exist, I don’t want to create insecurities for myself about my body irl, and i got friends to chill wit and food to eat👀 (There’s nothing wrong with using social media differently – but that just isn’t me) I’ll always be real with you and sometimes that’s controversial, sometimes I will be wrong and sometimes I may piss you off. But i believe in being true to myself and I encourage you all to do you too. Never be scared to show vulnerability, share your story, or your beliefs. I refuse to switch my comments off even when they make me angry or disappointed because I want to learn…each of our human experiences are different so conversing is vital to pushing forward and having empathy for one another. So thank you to those who support me for being me you my real ones ILYSM and sending love to everyone who puts themselves out there I see you❤️

A post shared by i s k r a (@iskra) on

Hiii

A post shared by i s k r a (@iskra) on

DJ luck and MC cheek

A post shared by i s k r a (@iskra) on

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678
    Categories: Bikini Body, Cakes, Fun Bags

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus