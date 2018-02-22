RihRih’s Ridiculously Rich Saudi Boo Was By Her Side For Her Whole Birthday Party

Rihanna Is Still Getting It In With Hassan Jameel

We were kinda wondering if RihRih and her Saudi bae Hassan Jameel were still getting it in after hearing the couple weren’t photographed together at her 30th birthday event, but fortunately some details have surfaced that confirm they are indeed still inseparable.

According to Page Six reports:

RiRi celebrated birthday at Landmark Rooms with stars including Paris Hilton and Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as Rihanna’s billionaire Saudi boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, whom sources say she looked “very close with” all night.

Rihanna’s group shared a four-course meal at The Grill, before moving to the Poolfor the afterparty, where Toni Braxton performed.

An insider exclusively told “Page Six TV,” “It was a really elegant black-tie event. Rihanna and her guests dined on gnudi with caviar and peppered filet mignon, washed down with a lot of champagne.

“The dinner was followed by a big party at The Pool. Rihanna was with her new boyfriend, who was at her side all night, and Toni Braxton performed.” Other sources say Braxton is revered among RiRi’s circle of friends, and the birthday girl “is a huge fan” who was “clearly delighted” to have the recently engaged singer perform six songs. “They crushed hundreds of bottles of champagne, and Leo DiCaprio snuck into the afterparty through a side door.” DiCaprio, 43, has remained friends with Rihanna after she briefly dated one of his friends in 2015, we’re told. Other guests included Rihanna’s family and executives from Roc Nation including Shawn Pecas and OG Juan Perez. Meanwhile, other sources tell us that Rihanna, who wore a vibrant purple gown for the party, is “really into her boyfriend Hassan. They seemed to be really close all night.”

Well isn’t that special? Do you think Hassan could be the one? Or is RihRih just having fun?