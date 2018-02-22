Calm Down, My Love! Whoopi Goldberg Says She Could’ve Helped ‘Bullied & Blackballed’ Mo’Nique

WELP!

Whoopi Goldberg Responds To Mo’Nique On “The View”

Mo’Nique appeared on “The View” today to once again talk her failed Netflix deal and caught a stern talking to from one of the hosts. Mo explained why she’s STILL talking about being snubbed by Netflix and only offered $500K while other comedians like Amy Schumer ($13 million), Dave Chappelle ($11 million) were offered MUCH more—-and soon thereafter, she likened her snubbing to the “#MeToo” movement and not “going up to the hotel room.”

“Eight years ago I did a movie called Precious,” said Mo. O”n that film I received $50,000. That was not my argument, nor my fight because that’s what I signed up for,” she said. “My deal was with a man named Lee Daniels. I did all of my contractual obligations and I was done. Then I started getting phone calls from Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey. They wanted me to come work for free. To go over to Cannes and promote this film internationally.

I said to them, ‘Guys, my deal is with Lee Daniels and I’ve done my job.’ And they all agreed. […] And this is what happens, in my humble opinion, when you don’t go up to the hotel room,” she said.

That’s however when “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg stopped her and reminded Mo’Nique that she personally tried to help her before she was “blackballed” by Lee Daniels, Oprah Winfrey, and Tyler Perry—-and she should’ve taken heed of her advice and promoted the movie “Precious” like she was asked.

“I’m going to stop you because contractually, when you make a movie, regardless of who you sign the deal with, your job is to go and promote said movie,” said Whoopi. “And we’ve had this conversation and I said if you had called me I could’ve schooled you on what was expected.” Mo’Nique responded, “And we did have that conversation and what I said to you my sweet sister, I said, ‘Whoopi, at what point do we stop saying the next time?’” Whoopi asked, “What next time?” “If I had done something wrong contractually, they would’ve sued me,” added Mo’Nique. “The reason why no one could do anything to me contractually is because they found out I did nothing wrong contractually. So, when they asked me to come overseas to promote the film — when I said, ‘Guys, I’m spending time with my family, I’m going to pass.’

What Tyler Perry showed me, Lee Daniels, Oprah Winfrey and Lionsgate, when you don’t do what we ask you to do, we’ll take your livelihood. So for eight years, my family has suffered, my career has suffered because what I would not allow those entities to do was bully me.”

Monique and Whoopi get into it on the View pic.twitter.com/nZLTdjuQx7 — FREEISH (@freeishmedia) February 22, 2018

People are now DEFENDING and OBLITERATING Mo on social media. While some people think she’s wrong…

Mo’Nique went about this whole thing completely wrong. That’s really what it boils down to. — Afro-LightskinO. (@itsKARY_) February 22, 2018

others are defending her for “knowing her worth.”

Monique is a *successful Black comedic LEGEND. Never would a white women (or man) with a resume as extensive as hers have to go on national TV and explain/defend their worth the way she has. https://t.co/NFr7lYKs0k — Bronzevillian (@Troy2you) February 22, 2018

