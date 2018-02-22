“85-Year-Old Bowlegged” Quincy Jones Issues Public Apology For Interviews At Urging Of His Daughters

Quincy Jones Issues Public Apology For “Word Vomit” In Interviews

A few weeks ago Quincy Jones set the world on fire with back-to-back BLAZING hot interviews that managed to shed light on a plethora of public personas, including Michael Jackson, Marlon Brando, The Beatles, Ivanka Trump, Richard Pryor and Marvin Gaye. Well it seems after some time and a dressing down by his daughters he’s realized that he may have gone too far.

Quincy took to Twitter to apologize.

A couple weekends ago, my six daughters (who I’m beyond proud of) took me aside to do a surprise “family intervention” because of some silly things I’ve said in two recent interviews &…I have LEARNED MY LESSON! Let me tell you, I’m so grateful for my daughters because they aren’t scared to stand up to their daddy. I am an imperfect human & I’m not afraid to say it. And I’m sorry & I’m not afraid to say it. When you’ve been fortunate enough to have lived such a long & crazy life (& you’ve recently stopped drinking — three years ago!), certain details about specific events (which do NOT pain the full picture of my intentions nor experiences) come flooding black all at once, & even at 85, it’s apparent that “wordvomit” & bad-mouthing is inexcusable. One of the hardest things about this situation is that, this bad-mouthing has contradicted the very real messages I tried to relay about racism, inequality, homophobia, poverty — you name it. And of course I don’t want that. I have already reached out to my friends privately, but when you live a public life, you have a responsibility to be an example, & since I do lead a public life, I wanted to make a public apology. I’m sorry to anyone whom my words offended & I’m especially sorry to my friends who are still here with me & to those who aren’t. These friends are like blood family to me. To my dear family & friends … thank you for your grace. Thank you for calling me out when I’ve clearly made a mistake… many mistakes. Even though sometimes it’s difficult to receive criticism or discipline (especially publicly), I want you to know I hear you. I hear ALL of you… & I thank you. So, I encourage you all to please grow with me & keep on keepin’ on. Love, an 85 year old bow-legged man who is still learning from his mistakes.

Notice he’s saying sorry, but not that any of it wasn’t true. And we also noticed he put bowlegged in there. Think he’s shopping for some more girlfriends?