Monique… I love you, but we are not Canceling NETFLIX SIS, period. We're just NOT. pic.twitter.com/IemOZCUCUE — CleverlyChloé (@CleverlyChloe) February 22, 2018

Mo’Nique’s Appearance On “The View” Sparks Chaos

Her royal cryness Mo’Nique was back at it YET AGAIN with the baffling shenanigans. This time, on “The View” where she continued beating a very dead horse, locked horns with Mother Whoopi and stirred up even more hysteria across the internet.

Monique’s CONTRACTUALLY is taking me out 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gKqWuWnDDT — FREEISH (@freeishmedia) February 22, 2018

Peep the Twitter chatter over Mo’Nique’s appearance on “The View” on the flip.