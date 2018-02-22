Not So Fast: Is Dr. Simone Whitmore Pressing Pause On Her Divorce To Husband Cecil?

It’s a wrap!

Are Dr. Simone And Cecil Calling Off Their Divorce?

People are wondering if things are really a wrap between two “Married To Medicine” stars. As previously reported Dr. Simone announced that she was calling off her marriage to her husband Cecil 21 years.

And after revealing that a huge blowup caused strife in their union, Dr. Simone told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” that her husband’s unwillingness to sacrifice ultimately led to their split.

“Cecil had just not been willing to compromise and sacrifice and in marriage, it takes a team to make it work. Toya and Jackie they have been really a rock for me and you know, trying to talk me down from the ledge.”

Despite Simone’s comments, her hubby Cecil looks like he’s not ready to throw in the towels. He told a fan that they’re “talking and working on saving their marriage.”

Don’t count us out! We are talking and working on saving our marriage! @Andy was the BEST during the reunion! He might have to host the couples trip next year 😃 #Married2med https://t.co/vo3NcyaMNt — Cecil Whitmore (@CecilCWhitmore) February 17, 2018

Do YOU think Dr. Simone and Cecil will reconcile?