Daaaaaaamn Gina! Tisha Campbell Files For Divorce From Duane Martin

- By Bossip Staff
Brian To/WENN.com

Tisha Campbell is sadly ending her marriage. The newly rebooted “Martin” star released a statement to TMZ today confirming that she and her longtime hubby Duane Martin are divorcing after 22 years of marriage and nearly 30 years of coupledom.

“After 27 years of being together and two amazing children, it pains me to announce that I’ve filed for divorce. It’s an emotional time and I graciously ask for privacy for me, our children and the rest of our family.”

We can respect that Tisha.

As previously reported Tisha, Tichina Arnold and Martin Lawrence were recently spotted together after news broke about the “Martin” reboot.

Best day ever! @martinlawrence @tichinaarnold

A post shared by Tisha Martin (@tishacampbellmartin) on

We wish her all the best!

