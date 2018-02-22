Banned Panther: Twitter Throws Kid Creep R. Kelly Off Of Warrior Falls For Trying To Enter Wakanda
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 13
❯
❮
Image via Getty
Twitter Users Ban R. Kelly From Wakanda
Noooooope. Nah. Hell f**k nah. Wakanda is a beautiful and majestic land and the last thing we need is a creepy a$$ *alleged* pedophile deflowering all of its young queens.
The other day, R. Kelly hopped on Twitter to let us know that he was headed to the Motherland:
The reaction to the Pied Piper’s attempt to acquire a Vibranium flute was swift, vitriolic and hilarious!
Oh, but that wasn’t the end of it. Flip the page to read more slanderous denials from Twitter’s Wakandan border security.
They banned Breezy too.