Banned Panther: Twitter Throws Kid Creep R. Kelly Off Of Warrior Falls For Trying To Enter Wakanda

Twitter Users Ban R. Kelly From Wakanda

Noooooope. Nah. Hell f**k nah. Wakanda is a beautiful and majestic land and the last thing we need is a creepy a$$ *alleged* pedophile deflowering all of its young queens.

The other day, R. Kelly hopped on Twitter to let us know that he was headed to the Motherland:

The reaction to the Pied Piper’s attempt to acquire a Vibranium flute was swift, vitriolic and hilarious!

Oh snap, now we know who they are all running to get. pic.twitter.com/HqN58xMl6W — ᴀʜᴍᴀᴅ ᴄʜɪʟᴅʀᴇꜱꜱ #WakandaForever (@AhmadChildress) February 22, 2018

