Kylie Jenner Single-handedly Tanks SnapChat’s Revenue By $1.3 Billion With A Tweet

Kylie Jenner Tanks SnapChat Stocks With A Tweet

Kylie Jenner went largely ghost on social media for the past 10 months while she was secretly gestating her Stormi seed with Travis $cott.

Now that the baby’s here and she’s snapping back, Kylie’s slowly getting back into the game. But, like many of us…she’s not too thrilled with SnapChat’s dwindling appeal recent updates. As she shared in a recent tweet:

sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

Kylie pretty much WAS SnapChat for years…so her not-so-glowing review of the “new Snap” could be pretty influential on her legion of teen fans. And it seems company investors are shook for that very reason. According to TMZ, just 24 hours after that tweet hit the timeline, Snapchat’s share plummeted by about 7.2%. That shakes out to a roughly $1.3 BILLION loss for the company.

Sheesh. Kylie DID say she still loves snap…

still love you tho snap … my first love — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

But that doesn’t exactly translate to cash for the company. Either way…do you think Kylie’s tweet might be the nail in the coffin for SnapChat?

Getty/Splash