ISSA Finale!!! Andrea And Lamar Are Getting Married On The “Love After Lockup Finale”… Aren’t They? [VIDEO]

Andrea Won’t Get Married If She Can’t Have It Her Way

The show is almost over, but there are still hurdles ahead for Andrea.

This season, couples finally unite after one is released from prison. Once the bars are gone, will their love survive after lockup on the rocky road to the altar? Will the inmates ditch their mate as they face shocking “firsts,” fights & family drama? Is it true love or just a con? In their race to the altar, Johnna shocks Garrett. Andrea’s huge sacrifice brings on a major wedding day meltdown. Alla faces James after rehab; James confronts reality. Mary & Dom take the plunge.

Love After Lockup – “PRISON CELL TO WEDDING BELLS” Airs on WeTV Friday, February 23 at 10:00pm|9:00 C… Will you be watching?