There She Is: Toya Wright Shares Precious 1st Photoshoot Of Baby Reign

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

(Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Toya Shares Reign Rushing’s Official Baby Flicks

There she is, finally! Toya Wright birthed baby Reign just about two weeks ago and she’s finally sharing a photo of her face. Reign’s photos debuted on her own instagram like a mixtape. Folks left hundreds of comments, hearts and thoughts of who they thought she looks like.

Is it mommy or daddy??

And of course, Reign has a deluxe nursery. Her momma gave us a sneak peek into it.

 

My 1st photoshoot with @weelovephotography 💕

A post shared by Reign Rushing 💕🌈 (@reign_beaux) on

How cute!

 

 

Categories: Babies, Editors Picks, For Your Information

Comments

