There She Is: Toya Wright Shares Precious 1st Photoshoot Of Baby Reign

Toya Shares Reign Rushing’s Official Baby Flicks

There she is, finally! Toya Wright birthed baby Reign just about two weeks ago and she’s finally sharing a photo of her face. Reign’s photos debuted on her own instagram like a mixtape. Folks left hundreds of comments, hearts and thoughts of who they thought she looks like.

Is it mommy or daddy??

And of course, Reign has a deluxe nursery. Her momma gave us a sneak peek into it.

How cute!