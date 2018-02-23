Break Ups: Wiz Khalifa And His Estranged Arm Candy Izabela Seem To Be Sending Twitter Shots At Each Other
Wiz Khalifa And Izabela Guedes Express Break Up Grief?
Rapper Wiz Khalifa and his pretty model girlfriend have seemingly broken up out of nowhere with no explanation but could they be leaving us context clues on twitter? Izzy tweeted “Stop blaming others for your unhappiness”. It sounds like a direct message to Wiz…
But, Wiz doesn’t seem to have sympathy. Do you think he felt like Izzy was in his way?
Who really thought these two would last??? Anywho, Wiz has been refocusing his love on his seed with Amber Rose, Sebatian. Hit the flip to see Wiz’s birthday shout out to Bash.