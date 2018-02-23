Break Ups: Wiz Khalifa And His Estranged Arm Candy Izabela Seem To Be Sending Twitter Shots At Each Other

Wiz Khalifa And Izabela Guedes Express Break Up Grief?

Rapper Wiz Khalifa and his pretty model girlfriend have seemingly broken up out of nowhere with no explanation but could they be leaving us context clues on twitter? Izzy tweeted “Stop blaming others for your unhappiness”. It sounds like a direct message to Wiz…

Stop blaming others for your unhappiness — Izabela (@itsizzyg4) February 20, 2018

One day when you find real love it won’t hurt you. — Izabela (@itsizzyg4) February 22, 2018

But, Wiz doesn’t seem to have sympathy. Do you think he felt like Izzy was in his way?

Either change someone’s life or get the fucc out the way. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) February 20, 2018

When the love is real, It never fades 💕 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) February 22, 2018

Who really thought these two would last??? Anywho, Wiz has been refocusing his love on his seed with Amber Rose, Sebatian. Hit the flip to see Wiz’s birthday shout out to Bash.