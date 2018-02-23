Co-Parenting Pettiness: Matt Barnes & Gloria Govan Eviscerate Each Other Over Fraud & Forgery Allegations

Beige rage strikes again…

Matt Barnes And Gloria Govan Shade Each Other On Instagram

Matt Barnes and his ex-wife recently gave the internet a full taste of their co-parenting pettiness.

On Thursday Matt wished his ex Gloria Govan a “Happy Birthday” and sent her a sweet message asking for a truce. “No more games or bulls***,” wrote the baller.

“Hope this day is is everything you hoped for and more. Although things have been rocky to say the least the last 4yrs I hope that for the sake of our two beautiful baby boys we can come together & co-parent them to the best of our abilities! No more games or bulls***.’

And while most people thought the message was a genuine display of maturity, Gloria herself clapped back in his comments noting that they have a court date next week because of a “frivolous” lawsuit he filed against her.

“Thank you I think?” wrote Gloria. “And yes one can only continue to pray that you take your own advice. […] You love a frivolous lawsuit.”

WELL DAAAAAMN.

Matt then clapped back and said the lawsuit is for forgery and fraud because Gloria allegedly used his social security number to buy her parents a nightclub.

WHERE IS D. FISH???

This is far from the first time Matt and Gloria have faced off in court. In December Matt alleged that Gloria has substantial assets and income she hid during their divorce and said that she’s failed to provide bank statements from August 2013 – December 2015.

Barnes paid Gloria $240K in spousal support and $20K in child support a month for their twin boys.

