Will You Be Watching? "Set It Off" The Stage Play Headed To A Theatre Near You

- By Bossip Staff
Queen Latifah, Kimberly Elise, Vivica Fox and Jada Pinkett all sitting on the roof of a house in a scene from the film 'Set It Off', 1996

New Line Cinema/Getty Images

Da Brat Is Headed To The Stage For “Set It Off” Play

We all loved ‘Set It Off’ the movie but would you go see it as a stage play? The reason we ask is Da Brat posted on Instagram yesterday to let the world know she’s starring in “Set It Off” the Stage play…

Also starring LeToya Luckett, Kyla Pratt and Demetria McKinney

Shocker! Da Brat is playing Cleo…

Hit the flip to find out which of her castmates also posted about the play

