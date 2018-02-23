Will You Be Watching? “Set It Off” The Stage Play Headed To A Theatre Near You

Da Brat Is Headed To The Stage For “Set It Off” Play

We all loved ‘Set It Off’ the movie but would you go see it as a stage play? The reason we ask is Da Brat posted on Instagram yesterday to let the world know she’s starring in “Set It Off” the Stage play…

Also starring LeToya Luckett, Kyla Pratt and Demetria McKinney

A post shared by DA BRAT (@sosobrat) on Feb 22, 2018 at 9:11am PST

Shocker! Da Brat is playing Cleo…

