Will You Be Watching? “Set It Off” The Stage Play Headed To A Theatre Near You

Da Brat Is Headed To The Stage For “Set It Off” Play
We all loved ‘Set It Off’ the movie but would you go see it as a stage play? The reason we ask is Da Brat posted on Instagram yesterday to let the world know she’s starring in “Set It Off” the Stage play…
Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to finally reveal my amazingly talented AND gorgeous CAST!! OOOOOOW SHAT!!! A @jecaryous production. SET IT OFF the stage play! Coming to a theatre near you! Tickets are evaporating FAST!!! #setitoff #setitofflive #latoyaluckett #kylapratt #demetriamckinney #dabrat #setitoffthestageplay
Also starring LeToya Luckett, Kyla Pratt and Demetria McKinney
Shocker! Da Brat is playing Cleo…
#Spillingtea but in a good way! Lol! I have joined the cast of the stage adaptation.of #SetItOff along with @sosobrat @letoyaluckett and @kylapratt !!!! Y'all know the movie was a ride and this will be no different! Go to www.jecaryous.com for more info and we will see you soon! xo! #easy #naturalhair #acting #tour #booked #busy #blessed
Demetria McKinney also posted about the project