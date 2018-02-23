Slack Chyna: Lazy Licker Blac Chyna Says Woman In Sex Tape Is A Big Booty Bluffer

Image via Bennett Raglin/Getty/BET

Blac Chyna Denies That She Is Woman In Second Leaked Sex Tape

Blac Chyna took the first fellatio leak on the chin, so to speak, but she’s not going for the banana in the tailpipe a second time.

According to TMZ, a second “Blac Chyna” sex tape has hit the net but the stripper-turned-socialite says that the woman in the video is not her.

The blurry 13-minute recording depicts a woman who looks, moves and acts like Blac Chyna is seen having sex with a Black man who resembles Mechie. The woman in the clip even has tattoos that look just like Chyna’s it’s uncanny, but despite the similar traits, Chyna isn’t putting her name on it.

Chyna’s lawyers have sent several cease-and-desist letters to popular porn sites who have been passing the tape off with her name attached.

Considering her recurring experience with sex tape leaks, we’ll give Chyna benefit of the doubt if she says it isn’t her.

