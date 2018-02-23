Cowardly Cop: Armed Officer “Never Went In” While Florida School Shooter Murdered 17 Students

Image via John McCall/Sun Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images

Marjory Stoneman High School Security Cop Didn’t Confront Shooter

Sometimes cops kill people with action, in this case, a cop killed people with inaction…

According to NBCNews, the security officer assigned to protect the students and faculty at Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida never even went inside the school to kill the shooter or help those in need.

Scot Peterson was armed, in uniform and did absolutely nothing. The Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says that Peterson is seen on video arriving on campus, but he never once goes inside.

The sheriff said the revelation left him “devastated. Sick to my stomach. There are no words I mean these families lost their children,” he said.

Peterson was suspended without pay and subsequently resigned from the force.

Sheriff Israel also addressed the two previous phone calls the the department received about shooter Nikolas Cruz:

“In two of these cases, after being briefed by internal affairs, I’ve restricted two of our deputies while we delve further into this, to take statements and make a decision whether or not they could have done more or should have done more,” he said, adding. “It’s a fluid investigation. They are on restricted duty.”

Somebody has got some SERIOUS ‘splainin’ to do, Lucy. How the hell are you a cop who is scared to face a shooter? SMFH.