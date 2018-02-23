Jay Z And Beyoncé “Tickets” Spark Speculation… Are The Coupled Up Carters Going On Tour Again?

Beyoncé And Jay Z Page On Ticketmaster Fuels Speculation For Another Joint Tour

There’s no slipping anything past the BeyHive. This week an astute fan noticed that Ticketmaster in the UK has a Beyoncé AND Jay-Z page, prompting some to question whether the coupled up Carters might be plotting another joint tour.

A page for “Beyoncé & Jay Z” has appeared on Ticketmaster UK’s official website! https://t.co/rSZyIrCcfZ—

Yoncé Hub (@theyoncehub) February 21, 2018

Fans in the U.S. found the same thing on Ticketmaster here as well.

We’d question whether that could just be an old listing from the On The Run tour days but a fan in Spain didn’t find the listing.

Do you think these two are going on tour or is this a false alarm? If they are going on tour together again are you going?