Just Go To Popeyes: KFC Apologizes For Their Chicken Shortage In The UK

KFC Gets Chicken Back Into Their Restaurants

KFC went through a pretty weird crisis in the UK this week, but they’re coming back at full speed.

The fast food joint known for its fried chicken ran out of chicken, many locations were obviously closed because of this, while others were advertised as serving a “limited menu.” Now, KFC is apologizing–pretty creatively, by rearranging their famous acronym to spell “FCK” instead–as they restore the chicken supply across the United Kingdom.

According to the company, the shortage was a result of “operational issues” after switching to a new delivery provider, forcing most of its 900 locations to temporarily shut down. Disappointed fans of the chain were vocal on social media and even started trying to get police involved…but obviously there was really nothing that could be done about a chicken spot’s lack of chicken.

In addition to their funny, full page newspaper ad, the company also issued an apology via BBC News on Friday: “A chicken restaurant without any chicken. It’s not ideal. Huge apologies to our customers, especially those who traveled out of their way to find we were closed. And endless thanks to our KFC team members and our franchise partners for working tirelessly to improve the situation. It’s been a hell of a week, but we’re making progress, and every day more and more fresh chicken is being delivered to our restaurants. Thank you for bearing with us.”