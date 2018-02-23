Chance The Rapper Is Going To Be Honored At The 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards

Chance The Rapper Is Winning Big At The iHeart Radio Music Awards

Chance The Rapper is going to be honored at this year’s iHeart Radio Music Awards, and he’s going to be given the Innovator Award. The Chicago native is being recognized for his “groundbreaking accomplishments in the music industry and his unsurpassable contributions to social causes.”

Chance will receive the Innovator Award for his contributions to social causes as well as his musical accomplishments, particularly through his non-profit organization, SocialWorks. Past honorees include Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, U2 and Bruno Mars.

Nominees for the iHeartRadio Music Awards were announced on January 10. Artists who have received multiple nominations for this year include Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, and Demi Lovato. Camila Cabello is going to be honored with the iHeartRadio Fangirls Award while Bon Jovi will receive the iHeartRadio Icon Award.

The fifth annual awards will air live from the Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 11, and are going to be hosted by Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled.

Congrats to Chance!