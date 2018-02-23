Instagram & Spotify Made An Interactive #BlackGirlMagic Map Of The United States

Instagram And Spotify Are Making An Interactive Black Girl Magic Map

Spotify and Instagram have teamed up to do something really dope.

In celebration of Black History Month, the two platforms are working to highlight the “power, resilience and beauty inspired by black women in our generation and generations past” with an interactive United States of #BlackGirlMagic map. The graphic highlights the most-liked Instagram posts for top-ranking artists most frequently placed on playlists with the term #BlackGirlMagic by Spotify users.

The United States of #BlackGirlMagic map also comes with the playlist, which is live on Spotify now.

In addition to the playlist and map, Spotify has shared some data on #BlackGirlMagic mentions over the past year, revealing that the U.S. and England lead the conversation using the hashtag (followed by Canada, South Africa, France and Nigeria), with New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and London topping the cities with the most mentions.

The ten most-streamed artists on #BlackGirlMagic playlists include Beyoncé, SZA, Rihanna, Solange, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monae, Alicia Keys, Lizzo and India.Arie.

It doesn’t stop there, either. Instagram is also hosting the first-ever #BlackGirlMagic + #BlackCreatives event in New York on Friday, which will bring together creatives of color for a celebration of artists and creators, paying tribute to the most-influential artists in the Instagram community.