Think He Might Wife Her? Bow Wow Brings His New Boo Kiyomi Leslie To “Bridezillas” Launch Party

Bow Wow Attends “Bridezillas” Event With Girlfriend Kiyomi

On Thursday, February 22, WE tv hosted a party at The Arena in Times Square in celebration of the network’s popular franchise series, “Bridezillas,” returning for season 11 on March 2 and the launch of the first-ever Bridezillas Museum of Natural Hysteria (pop-up experience). In attendance were a former “Bridezilla,” Remy Maaddi, “Bachelorette” fan-favorites Trista Sutter (Season 1), Ashley Herbert (Season 7), Desiree Hartsock (Season 9) and DeAnna Pappas (Season 4), who took over the DJ booth! Also partaking in the celebration were Teresa Giudice, Danielle Staub and Margaret Josephs from Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New Jersey;” Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Kelly Bensimon from “The Real Housewives of New York City;” Bow Wow from WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” and the Naked Cowboy! What was probably most interesting to us was that Bow Wow attended. And he wasn’t alone.

Bow brought along his girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie. According to sources at the event, Kiyomi was arm in arm with Shad for the whole event. Sounds like the pair is inseparable.

Earlier that day, the “Bachelorettes” took place in the official ribbon cutting at the Bridezillas Museum of Natural Hysteria at 4 Times Square which is open to the public from February 23-March 4. The exhibit features a gallery of Bridezilla history and crazy bridal moments, an immersive experience into the world of a Bridezilla and a chance to let the inner Bridezilla out, in more ways than one. As part of the event, the network is raising awareness for Brides Across America, a national nonprofit that gives weddings and wedding gowns to military couples.

Sounds like a great event. Enjoy more photos below and then hit the flip for more coupled up pictures of Bow Wow and Kiyomi.