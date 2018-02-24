JusticeForLenard: Funniest Reactions To Mo’Nique’s Deliciously Messy Breakfast Club Takeover

When Mo’Nique took her foot off of LeNard’s neck for a second and gave Angela Yee a piece 😩😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rWLrEQy4ge — Dré (@_Dre420) February 23, 2018

Mo’Nique’s “Breakfast Club” Appearance Shattered Twitter

Her Royal Cryness Mo’Nique came through and shook the Breakfast Club table with more deliciously messy shenanigans that gave us YET ANOTHER glimpse into her kinda right/kinda wrong equal pay campaign and sent all of Twitter spiraling into the abyss.

MoNique said "Lenard, you don't know the history of this business that you're in, you sit behind this microphone and TRY to be the guru of black culture… kno the history my brother" 😩 pic.twitter.com/bZyVJ4AAdg — THADDY (@ItsHippyPotter) February 23, 2018

Peep the hilarious Twitter chaos over Mo’Nique’s “Breakfast Club” takeover on the flip.