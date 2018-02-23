Kanye West Has Taken Over NYC Subways With His Latest Yeezy Season 6 Campaign

Kanye Has Taken Over Subways In New York With Yeezy Season 6

The rollout for Kanye West‘s Yeezy Season 6 has been the opposite of traditional, and he’s continuing his guerrilla campaigning now moving to New York City for the latest hoard of publicity.

Instead of going with a traditional way to present a clothing line, West has been completely infiltrating every space from social media to Times Square with images from the campaign. A lot of the collection was presented last month in ads featuring clones of his wife Kim Kardashian, with popular Instagram personalities recreating “paparazzi” shots from last December. Everyone from Paris Hilton to Jordyn Woods dressed in Yeezy Season 6 and posted the photos to their millions of followers, all as a creative marketing tactic for Ye’s newest line.

On Friday, Yeezy Season 6 began its takeover of the New York subway via giant prints and wraps of those infamous Instagram posts, covering a lot more of the subway than is usually used for advertisements.

Who knows the next place these prints will pop up…with Kanye, anything is possible.