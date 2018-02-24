We Out Here: ‘Black Panther’ Just Broke Yet Another Marvel Record

Black Panther Is Still Here Breaking Records

Black Panther is the cultural event of a lifetime, and that’s surely reflecting in their box office numbers.

According to comicbook.com, after posting insane totals at the box office each of the last seven days, Black Panther has set the new standard for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially when it comes to opening weeks. Ryan Coogler’s groundbreaking film has earned $292 million in North America in its first week; the best of any MCU film to date.

This feat was enough to knock off The Avengers, a film that many believed would be on top of numerous Marvel records until the end of time. In its initial opening weekend in 2012, Avengers hauled in around $270 million–so Black Panther came out on top by about $22 million.

The film has earned $228 million internationally, bringing its global total to $520 million. The support is real!