A Film About The Frito-Lay Janitor Who Invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Is In The Works

A Film About Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Is Coming

Fox Searchlight and DeVon Franklin are set to produce a film called, “Flamin’ Hot,” which will tell the true story of Richard Montanez–the creator of Hot Cheetos.

Montanez’s story is so good, because he truly rose from humble beginnings to a being an insanely successful businessman. As aforementioned, Richard created the food phenomenon, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos…but the best part? It was all an accident.

The film follows Montanez, who grew up as a migrant farm worker picking grapes in the fields of Southern California before becoming a janitor at Frito-Lay. It was while working at the company that Montanez came up with the idea to create Flamin’ Hot Cheetos–but he didn’t do into it trying to make an invention.

When the machines were broken at work and certain Cheetos came out without cheese on them, he’d bring them home to his family and they’d eat the snack with hot sauce on them. That happenstance is now an empire, and the movie will follow Montanez transforming the Frito-Lay brand into a pop culture phenomenon, disrupting the entire food industry in the process.

Fox Searchlight nabbed the project in what was a highly competitive sale, with multiple studios vying for the project. If you’re one of those people who loves Hot Cheetos more than life, this movie is gonna be a must see.