Biiihhh, Ain’t You 14? Bhad Bhabie Says All Social Media Stars Making Music Are Her “Sons And Daughters” [Video]

Bhad Bhabie Thinks She Has The Authority To Rate Music

Danielle Bregoli, also known as Bhad Bhabie, is still here, unfortunately. This time, she’s rating music videos made by other Instagram and Youtube stars who have transformed their way into artists. Obviously, this is the same thing she did…and her mayo music is absolutely terrible–but for some reason, she still thinks she can hate on others’ .

Throughout the video, Bregoli talks isht about pretty much everyone who comes on her screen to react to, and says any social media stars making music are her children…..umm, okay then.

Watch if you dare.