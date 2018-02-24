Preciousness: Dad and Daughter Use A Cover Of Childish Gambino’s “Redbone” To Sell Girl Scout Cookies

This Father-Daughter Duo Found A Creative Way To Sell Cookies

A Daughter-father duo recently went viral after posting a video where they performed a Girl Scout rendition of Childish Gambino’s “Redbone.”

The genius idea came about after the two brainstormed about how they could sell more cookies. “Everyone talks about how cute Charity is and how they like the way she’s snapping in the video,” Seymore told 11Alive. “People like the fact that a father is involved with the Girl Scouts and selling the cookies. Girl Scout moms have been reaching out about how much they like having ‘cookie dads’ around.”

As of now, the video has racked up an impressive 2.5 million views, and been shared over 70,000 times. The little girl, Charity, has reportedly sold 1,600 boxes from the video, and since bumped up her goal to 2,500.

You can watch the adorable video in it’s entirety below.