Pure Comedy: A ‘Catwoman’ Writer Admits On Twitter That Even He Hates The Film

Even The People Who Worked On Catwoman Didn’t Like It

One terrible Twitter take got a clapback from the source itself, and it was a glorious thing to watch.

One colonizer decided that since Black Panther was getting so much attention, he would bring up the fact that there’s already been a black “superhero” in the history of the world. The only problem? She was totally wrong. This woman brought up Michelle Obama’s excitement for black kids being able to have superheroes to look up to, and brought up Halle Berry’s role as Catwoman.

Michelle Obama says it's about time black kids have a superhero that reflects who they are. Why didn't we hear this when Halle Berry as Catwoman was released years ago? #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/roLhfLAZgz — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) February 22, 2018

It doesn’t take a genius to see why this hot take is absolutely dumb, but one guy took it to the next level with his clapback, because he actually wrote parts of the film. He explains that he was a credited writer and still thinks the movie sucks and has no cultural relevance. Also, Catwoman wasn’t a hero and the role has nothing to do with her being black.

As one of the credited writers of CATWOMAN, I believe I have the authority to say: because it was a shit movie dumped by the studio at the end of a style cycle, and had zero cultural relevance either in front of or behind the camera. This is a bad take. Feel shame. https://t.co/6sth7w38Xx — John Rogers (@jonrog1) February 24, 2018

This firing back from Rogers was incredibly refreshing and hopefully got the point to McAllister that one movie with a black character isn’t enough, because DUH.

After all these years of white super heroes, wypipo are STILL offended by a movie about a black one. Sad.