Exclusive: IRS Says Lil Kim Owes $212,000

Lil Kim Accused Of Owing Six Figures To The Tax Man

Lil’ Kim may be great at rapping, but it appears she’s really, really bad at managing money.

That’s because the Internal Revenue Service has slapped the pint-sized rapper with a federal tax lien for a whopping $212,529, the lien, which was filed last month in Bergen County, NJ, says.

According to the lien, which was obtained by BOSSIP, the tax debt is for money Kim made in 2016 – when she was raking in the dough while in the midst of the national Bad Boy Reunion Tour with P. Diddy.

Uncle Sam doesn’t mess around when it comes to collecting tax debt, and the feds will go as far as to seize her assets or throw her in prison to get what’s owed.



It’s not the first time that Kim has run afoul of the tax man. In 2015, the IRS said she owed then $126,805 for her income from 2010 through 2013. As of Friday, there was no paperwork showing that she’d settled that debt.

Lil Kim – whose real name is Kimberly Jones – has had a tough last few years. She battled her much younger baby’s dad Mr. Papers over custody of their little girl, and watched her own North Jersey mansion go into foreclosure.