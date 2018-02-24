Choppanomics 101: Twitter Flipped The Ridiculous Teachers-With-Guns Debate Into Hilariously Scary Memes

Y’all wanna give her a gun? lmk https://t.co/QWj9lsBpfS — irizzle ◡̈ (@IDixon14) February 23, 2018

Twitter Blew Up Teachers-With-Guns Debate With A1 Memes

After days of endless debate (and political attacks) over arming teachers with guns to possibly thwart school shootings, Twitter did what it does best and flipped the ridiculous argument on its head with a hilariously scary meme wave that shows just how terrible this idea really is.

The new choir teacher pic.twitter.com/LitzmGawQV — Funny Tweets™ (@Lmao) February 23, 2018

Peep the must-see Twitter chatter over the teachers with guns debate on the flip.